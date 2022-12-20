Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in MSCI by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in MSCI by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $461.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $470.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.48. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $623.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.40.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.