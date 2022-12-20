Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 145,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67.

