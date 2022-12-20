Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSQ. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 516.0% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 400.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

