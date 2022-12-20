Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,531,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,783 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 80.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,698,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,251,000 after acquiring an additional 595,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.70.

SRC opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.47%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

