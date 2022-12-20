Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Valero Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Valero Energy by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Valero Energy by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

NYSE VLO opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average of $118.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.