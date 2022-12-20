Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Lumentum Trading Down 2.5 %

About Lumentum

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.57 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.65.

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.