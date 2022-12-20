Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 127 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 36,382.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 229,211 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $383.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.21. The company has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $658.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.