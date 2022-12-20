Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 127 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 36,382.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 229,211 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Intuit Price Performance
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
