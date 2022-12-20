Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne stock opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.52. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

