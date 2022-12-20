Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases Shares of 3,994 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 498,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 55,980 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,449.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,951 shares of company stock worth $2,859,054. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

NYSE NCLH opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

