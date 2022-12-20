Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 123 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after buying an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna stock opened at $330.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.70. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $213.03 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

