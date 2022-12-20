Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 37.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 31.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Continental Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average is $68.84. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

