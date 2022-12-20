Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.7% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Shares of PECO stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 448.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PECO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.