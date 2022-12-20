Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $35,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 242,768 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 41,759 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Protective Life Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,953,000.
SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance
SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $29.77.
