Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 658 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.24) to GBX 5,800 ($70.46) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.37) to GBX 5,700 ($69.24) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.8 %

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

