Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $42,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,963,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,567,000 after acquiring an additional 795,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,572.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,826 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 724,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,825,000 after buying an additional 115,872 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $60,022,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after buying an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS ITA opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.60.
About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.