Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ciena by 60.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 333,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Ciena by 96.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Ciena by 2.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,691.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,691.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,874 shares of company stock worth $1,575,013 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIEN. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

