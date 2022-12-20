Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

ATVI opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.36. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

