Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 542 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,939 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after buying an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $281.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.70.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 81,430 shares of company stock worth $4,555,799 and sold 259,316 shares worth $11,698,515. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

