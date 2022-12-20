Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMFS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS OMFS opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75.

