Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 58.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Stock Performance

Shares of KEN stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kenon Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kenon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

