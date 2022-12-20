Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 16.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 42.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 22.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $180.50 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,640.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.96.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,708.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.