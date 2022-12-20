Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. National Pension Service grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 551.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 120,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10,930.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $157.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.70.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.