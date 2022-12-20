Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,277,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

