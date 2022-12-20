Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,277,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kroger Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
