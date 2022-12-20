Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in November

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.3 days.

Howden Joinery Group Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HWDJF opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWDJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($8.02) to GBX 580 ($7.05) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

