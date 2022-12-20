Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,362 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,681 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,197 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,584,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

