HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7,236.06

HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,236.06 ($87.90) and traded as high as GBX 7,366 ($89.48). HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 7,353 ($89.32), with a volume of 7,019 shares trading hands.
HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,236.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,231.50.
Recommended Stories
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.