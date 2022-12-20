Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CFO Buys $52,000.00 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) CFO Dale A. Sander bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Humacyte Trading Down 11.2 %

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $227.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.92. Humacyte, Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $9.13.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 74.59% and a net margin of 1,971.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Humacyte by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUMA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Humacyte to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Humacyte to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Featured Stories

