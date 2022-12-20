Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HUMA. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Humacyte to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Humacyte to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Humacyte stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $227.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 74.59% and a net margin of 1,971.30%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 239,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $606,031.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,990,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,516,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 93,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $245,710.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,230,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,945,620.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 239,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $606,031.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,990,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,516,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 939,268 shares of company stock worth $2,551,541 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Humacyte by 92.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Humacyte during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

