Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Lessened by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Humana by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Humana by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Humana by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,570 shares of company stock worth $20,412,977. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.53.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $504.84 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.97.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

