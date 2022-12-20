Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $255.72

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.72 ($3.11) and traded as high as GBX 309 ($3.75). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 304.50 ($3.70), with a volume of 255,307 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HTG. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.34) to GBX 325 ($3.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.37) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 331 ($4.02).

Get Hunting alerts:

Hunting Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £502.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 266.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 255.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Hunting

In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £36,300 ($44,096.21).

(Get Rating)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.