Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNFGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,202,400 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 7,987,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 496.7 days.

Shares of HRNNF stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $28.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

