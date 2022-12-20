IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.46

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.46 and traded as high as C$19.50. IBI Group shares last traded at C$19.48, with a volume of 177,941 shares.

IBI Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$608.07 million and a P/E ratio of 29.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

