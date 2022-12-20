Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Short Interest Update

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN IDR opened at €5.70 ($6.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.85. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 52-week low of €4.60 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of €13.72 ($14.60).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter worth about $179,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the first quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

