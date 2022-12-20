Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.65

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and traded as low as $5.60. Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 18,667 shares changing hands.
Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Down 3.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.
