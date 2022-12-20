IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,646,000 after acquiring an additional 382,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,285,000 after acquiring an additional 191,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $402.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $664.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.79.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

