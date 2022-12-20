Infosys Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,171 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 598% compared to the typical daily volume of 884 call options.
Shares of Infosys stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. Infosys has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Investec raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.
