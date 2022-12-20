Infosys Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,171 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 598% compared to the typical daily volume of 884 call options.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. Infosys has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Infosys by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Infosys by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 201,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 107,681 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 730,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 689,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Investec raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.