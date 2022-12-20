Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Holdings Reduced by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ingredion by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Down 0.9 %

INGR stock opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.