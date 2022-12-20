InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Down 11.7% in November

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 6,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Get InMode alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in InMode by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth $545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in InMode by 122.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in InMode by 206.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 78,211 shares during the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode Trading Down 2.2 %

InMode stock opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. InMode has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $73.75.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 39.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that InMode will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.