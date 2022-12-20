Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Innospec Stock Performance

IOSP opened at $104.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.29. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.16. Innospec has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $115.65.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.35 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, analysts predict that Innospec will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Innospec

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

In related news, SVP David B. Jones purchased 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Innospec by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Innospec by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 24.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Innospec by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

