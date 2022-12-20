Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Down 10.3% in November

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,306,100 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 7,034,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 750.7 days.

Innovent Biologics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IVBXF opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. Innovent Biologics has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $8.24.

Get Innovent Biologics alerts:

About Innovent Biologics

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, and manufacture of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovent Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovent Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.