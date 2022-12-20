Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INO. Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Maxim Group cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

INO stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $389.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,027.10% and a negative return on equity of 100.75%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3034.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.