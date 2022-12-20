Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) COO Buys $29,885.00 in Stock

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $29,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,441 shares in the company, valued at $146,562.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INZY. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,661,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 664,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,696,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 351,586 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 324,729 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 2,618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 271,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 261,800 shares during the period.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

