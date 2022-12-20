Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) COO Buys $29,885.00 in Stock

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $29,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,441 shares in the company, valued at $146,562.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $8.00.
Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
