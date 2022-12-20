Insider Buying: Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) Director Maria G. Gray purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,292 shares in the company, valued at $74,507.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alto Ingredients Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.39. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $7.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $500,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 402,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 213,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Alto Ingredients by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Alto Ingredients

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALTO shares. TheStreet cut Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Alto Ingredients to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.