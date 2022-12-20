Insider Buying: Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Director Purchases 7,905 Shares of Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Rating) Director Winston H. Hickox bought 7,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $20,315.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,172.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cadiz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZIP opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Cadiz Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.58.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

