Insider Buying: Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Director Purchases 7,905 Shares of Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Rating) Director Winston H. Hickox bought 7,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $20,315.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,172.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Cadiz Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDZIP opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Cadiz Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.58.
About Cadiz
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cadiz (CDZIP)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.