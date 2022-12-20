Insider Buying: Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Purchases 4,750 Shares of Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) Director Ian Jiro Harris acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $19,285.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,840 shares in the company, valued at $450,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 19th, Ian Jiro Harris bought 5,010 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $20,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $9.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $279.17 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.14). Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 58.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 209,927 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 26.6% in the third quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 888,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 186,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 126,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

