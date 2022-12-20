Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Sells 5,246 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 5,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $24,813.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 788,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,531.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EGHT opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $516.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,997 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,566,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,293 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,632.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,111 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,521,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 914,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 746,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 710,713 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EGHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on 8X8 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

