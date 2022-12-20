Insider Selling: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) CFO Sells 5,700 Shares of Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) CFO Anthony Doyle sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $62,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.96. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Evercore ISI raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,691,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,815,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 476,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $10,775,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

