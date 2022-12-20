Insider Selling: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) CFO Sells 5,700 Shares of Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) CFO Anthony Doyle sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $62,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.96. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Evercore ISI raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,691,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,815,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 476,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $10,775,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

