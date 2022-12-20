Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 3,254 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on BE shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

