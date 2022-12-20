Insider Selling: California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Sells 469 Shares of Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,700,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

