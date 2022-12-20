Insider Selling: Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Sells 115,770 Shares of Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Lewis sold 115,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.68), for a total value of £350,783.10 ($426,121.36).

Andrew Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chemring Group alerts:

On Friday, December 16th, Andrew Lewis sold 31,520 shares of Chemring Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.66), for a total value of £94,875.20 ($115,251.70).

Chemring Group Stock Performance

CHG opened at GBX 299 ($3.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £847.86 million and a P/E ratio of 1,868.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 303.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 313.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Chemring Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 246.88 ($3.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 383.50 ($4.66).

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

About Chemring Group

(Get Rating)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.